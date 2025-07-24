Police arrest third suspect in B.C. in connection with deadly Mississauga parking lot shooting

A third suspect arrested in connection with a May 14 shooting in Mississauga is shown. The accused has been identified by police as 22-year-old Shaheel, of Delta, B.C. (Peel Regional Police)

Police have arrested a third man from B.C. in connection with a deadly shooting at a Mississauga parking lot in May.

The incident happened just before noon on May 14 in the vicinity of Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, which is north of Derry Road East between Bramalea and Dixie roads.

Police have previously said that 51-year-old Brampton resident Harjeet Dhadda was approached by a suspect in the parking lot and shot “multiple times.”

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Multiple suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, police said at the time.

That vehicle was located a short time later but the suspects had vanished.

About two weeks later, on May 28, police located and arrested two of the suspects in British Columbia with the assistance of local authorities.

Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both of Delta, B.C., were charged with first-degree murder at the time.

In a news release on Thursday, police confirmed that a third suspect was arrested in Surrey, B.C. on July 15.

The accused has been identified by police as 22-year-old Shaheel, of Delta, B.C. He is also charged with first-degree murder.

“This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community. This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a press release. “We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”