Man shot in downtown Toronto over weekend has died, police say

Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon, 36, is shown in this handout photo. Buchoon is Toronto's 24th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

A 36-year-old man who was shot in Toronto’s Entertainment District over the weekend has died and police say that two suspects taken into custody in connection with the incident are now expected to face upgraded charges.

The shooting took place near John and Adelaide streets at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Police say that the victim, now identified as 36-year-old Toronto resident Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon, was shot. He was then later “inadvertently struck” by the driver of an uninvolved vehicle that was attempting to escape the gunfire.

Buchoon was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday, police say.

Two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting and a firearm was recovered. Both are now expected to face upgraded charges in connection with the homicide.

Police say that the incident involving the vehicle is being investigated separately by Traffic Services officers and no charges have been laid so far.

The suspects taken into custody in connection with the shooting are Mitch Rambali, 26, of Mississauga and Steve Ganesh, 22, of Toronto.

The shooting is Toronto’s 24th homicide so far this year.