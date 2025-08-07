Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hosts basketball-themed bingo, meets with families during special stop at SickKids

SickKids patients got a special visit from NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made a stop at the Toronto hospital this week.

The Hamilton native and basketball star visited the hospital on Wednesday, showing off the Larry O’Brien trophy to some of his youngest fans.

In a news release, SickKids said Gilgeous-Alexander co-hosted a “basketball-themed bingo session” on a show broadcast throughout the building in each patient room.

“At the end of the show, he generously spent time meeting the patient families who had joined him in the studio space, signing autographs and posing for photos with them and the championship trophy,” the release continued.

“Shai’s visit left smiles on the faces of everyone who attended and tuned into the live show, from patient families to SickKids staff.”

The visit came one day before “Shai Rally Day” in Hamilton, which will celebrate the Oklahoma City Thunder star by giving him a key to the city on Thursday.

The ceremony and rally are expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium.