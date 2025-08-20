Funeral held on Manitoulin Island for eight-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in North York

The funeral for an eight-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet while laying in bed with his mother is being held today.

A traditional funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday on Manitoulin Island for an eight-year-old boy who was fatally shot last weekend in North York.

JahVai Roy was in bed with his mom around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when gunshots were fired outside their apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey Drive. The boy was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The shooter or shooters fled the area and still remain at-large, said police, who have yet to release any descriptive details for the suspect(s).

Today, family members and friends along with supporters, including many from Toronto, gathered to pay their respects at the Rabbit Island Community Centre on the Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, where JahVai’s mom, Holly Roy, is from.

A wake for the young boy was held at the same location on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered for the boy’s celebration of life, which got underway at 10 a.m. This traditional Indigenous ceremony included a feast, drumming, and sage burning.

Many of those in attendance were clad in colourful ribbon skirts, which are typically worn at indigenous funerals and memorials in honour of the deceased and to show grief.

Mourners could also be seen outside the centre beforehand sharing long hugs and wiping away tears as came together to pay their respects.

Following the ceremony, a lengthy procession of mourners in vehicles, along with members of local emergency services and indigenous organizations, snaked their way through the community near Lake Huron en route to a nearby cemetery on the reserve for JahVai’s burial.

“Today is going to be a very hard day for everyone. This is the day where we say, ‘See you later’ and we’re not going to be able to touch, smell, hear (JahVai ever again),” said one mourner.

“Now (JahVai’s mom Holly is) surrounded by everybody, but come six months from now it’s when she really will need her community,” another woman added.

Despite the sombre atmosphere, the women called for an end gun violence and demanded justice.

“Gun violence needs to stop … I’m calling out all politicians. I’m calling out the federal government, the provincial government. What are they going to do?,” one said.

“We need direct action, not politicians giving promises, open promises. If you want to help (his mother) sign on the dotted line and help her,” said another.

In an online obituary, JahVai Dominic Reese Roy, who was born on October 12, 2016, is being remembered for the love that he was surrounded by: that of his parents, Holly Roy and James Beckles, his siblings, Diondre and Khadijah, and his grandparents Vivian Roy and Albert Owl.

He will also be “forever missed,“ it said, by his aunties Allianne Atchitawens, Cherise Ba Owl, Angel Thibeault (Keith Ba), and Maxine Manitowabi (Lawrence) as well as his uncles Louie Roy, Shane Manitowabi (Clarissa), and Peak Jr. Manitowabi, as well as “loved forever” by his cousins Jaylin, Sean, Mia, Hunter, Chase, Johntae, Joell, Maverick, Oginii, Lilly Anna, Antasia, Remi, Brayden, Calvin, and Mariah, and special auntie and uncle Samantha Daybutch and Kevin Cummins.

“Jahvai will stay forever 8 in the memories and hearts of many great aunts and uncles and so many friends,” the obituary read.

Many people have taken to social media to express their heartbreak and share messages of condolence as well as kind words and memories of JahVai, whom they called sweet, full of life and joy, humble, and funny.

Candlelight vigil, rally against gun violence happening this week

A candlelight vigil for JahVai will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. outside of the family’s home at 15 Martha Eaton Way.

Attendees are asked to bring candles, flowers, photos, and any words or memories they’d like to share.

Local politicians, city officials, and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw have said that they will be in attendance.

A rally against gun violence has also been organized on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon outside Toronto City Hall at 100 Queen St. W.

It should also be noted that a community town hall on gun violence in Youth South-Weston that was originally scheduled for October has been pushed up to September.

A crowdfunding campaign created earlier this week to help pay for funeral expenses for the boy’s family has now raised more than %70,000.

With files from CTV News Northern Ontario’s Angela Gemmell