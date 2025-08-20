‘I got a problem with that guy: Doug Ford slams Stelco’s U.S. owner for supporting tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes aim at the owner of steel mill company Stelco claiming he doesn't 'give two hoots about his workers.’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that the U.S. owners of Hamilton-based Stelco don’t give “two hoots” about the company’s thousands of workers in Ontario.

Ford made the comment during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon where he detailed a $70 million investment in expanded training and employment services supports for workers in industries impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

During the news conference, the premier accused Lourenco Goncalves, chairman and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, of “signing away” Canadian steel to the United States and cheering on Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum — policies Ford says put Ontario workers directly at risk.

Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco for $3.4 billion in 2024.

“…not the workers at Stelco, because I love the workers, but their owner... I got a problem with that guy,” Ford said.

Goncalves has expressed support for Trump’s tariffs on numerous occasions, going so far as to call on Canadian government officials to place similarly punitive tariffs on foreign steel imports.

Earlier this week, Cleveland-Cliffs also issued a statement applauding a decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to add more than 400 new product categories to the list of derivative steel and aluminum products subject to a 50 per cent tariff.

A ‘Team Canada’ defense

Speaking with reporters, Ford framed his comments as a defense of Canadian industry and workers, saying Ontario steel employees can compete on a level playing field without interference.

“We’re on one team. It’s called Team Canada. We work together because we have the greatest workers in the world, and we can compete,” Ford said.

The premier then accused Goncalves of backing Trump’s policies at the expense of Ontario jobs.

“He’s signing all these forms… Cleveland-Cliffs, or whatever the heck their name is. ‘Bring this deal down to the U.S,.’” Ford said.

“That’s the owner. He doesn’t give two hoots about his workers at Stelco when he’s signing all these letters, because I’ve seen these letters.”

Ford suggests new ownership

Ford escalated further, even musing about the province intervening if Cleveland-Cliffs continues to undermine Stelco’s Canadian operations.

“Maybe they should find a new owner for Stelco. Maybe we (the province) should just buy em,” Ford said. “Why doesn’t he just stay in the U.S.? ...I’m done with this guy.

“I look forward to getting a phone call from him because he has my cell number. I’m going to blast him.”

$70 million investment to protect workers

The premier’s remarks came as part of a broader announcement on worker protection and retraining programs. The government will spend $70 million on training and employment services, including $20 million to launch new “Protect Ontario Workers Employment Response.”

“These centers will provide workers with immediate access to training and employment services, and we’re doing this proactively, so these centers are ready to go when workers need them,” Ford said.

An additional $50 million will go to the Better Jobs Ontario program, which helps displaced workers pay for tuition, transportation, and child care while they retrain for in-demand jobs.

“I get passionate about this because I want to protect our country and our province,” Ford said. “I love the frontline workers, and if I don’t kick back, no one else is going to kick back at these guys.”