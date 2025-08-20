Premier speaks out after Ontario resident charged with assault following home invasion

Premier Doug Ford is weighing in after an Ontario man was arrested in connection with the assault of an intruder earlier this week, telling reporters that “something is broken” when you can’t “protect your family.”

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Monday at an apartment on Kent Street in Lindsay, Ont., which is roughly 43 kilometres west of Peterborough.

Police said a 44-year-old man was asleep when he awoke to find an intruder inside his apartment. An altercation ensued, which resulted in the suspect sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries, they said.

The resident was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, while the intruder, a 41-year-old man also from Lindsay, was charged with four offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and break-and-enter.

“I know someone breaks into my house, or someone else’s, you’re going to fight, for your life,” Ford said during an unrelated press conference in Hamilton on Wednesday.

“You’re going to use any force you possibly can, to protect your family. I’m telling you, I know everyone would.”

Ford brought up the incident in Lindsey unprompted while discussing his wider concerns with the bail system in Canada.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service previously said the suspect in the break-in was already wanted at the time of his arrest for unrelated offences.

“This criminal that is wanted by the police breaks into this guy’s house, this guy gives him a beating and this guy gets charged. Something is broken,” Ford said.

The premier went on to say that people in this province should be able to use all resources they possibly can to protect their family if someone enters their residence to cause harm.

“Maybe these criminals will think twice about breaking into someone’s home,” he said.

Right to defend self, property ’not unlimited in Canada’: police

Police in Kawartha Lakes, meanwhile, say a person’s right to defend themselves or their property if they believe they are facing a threat is “not unlimited in Canada.”

In a statement released earlier on Wednesday, they said that according to Sections 34 and 35 of The Criminal Code of Canada, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property using “reasonable force.”

“The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances,” the statement notes.

Police took the rare step of issuing a statement after they said that news of the arrest “generated significant public interest and emotional responses” as well as “unjust and inaccurate” commentary about the officers involved.

They said investigators examined all information and evidence that was available to them before laying any charges, adding that only a limited amount of information is being released to the public at this time about this incident as to both protect the investigation as well as ensure the right of the accused during their court proceedings.

“The role of the police is to investigate impartially and present findings to the justice system, which ultimately determines the outcome,” the statement notes.

“We encourage you to follow this matter as it proceeds through the justice system.”

With files from CTV News’ Chris Fox