

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Halton police say they launched theinvestigation following multiple complaints from a number of parents in different jurisdictions.

Parents told police that their children werecommunicating with a man whom they had met on various chat platforms that are geared towards hockey.

The man had usernames like "mikhockey123", "mikhockey1234", and "Jared G,” police said.

A suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

Jared Gould of Oakville has been charged with three counts of luring a child, three counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

“Halton Regional Police Service reminds parents of the importance of monitoring your child's online social media presence, and having a conversation with them about internet safety and the disclosure of personal information,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact D/Sgt Crystal Kelly at 905-465-8965 or Det. Todd Martin 905-465-8983 of the Halton Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit.