A 21-year-old man is dead after he fell from a Toronto highrise balcony following an “interaction” with police officers early Monday morning, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says.

York Regional Police (YRP) told CP24 that officers were executing a search warrant in the area of Evans Avenue and Sherway Gardens Road at approximately 5 a.m.

At that time, police said, officers had an interaction with “a male party.”

“As a result of that interaction, a 21-year-old male from Toronto suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre where he was pronounced deceased,” police said, noting that the SIU is probing the incident.

In an update, the SIU said officers were attempting to speak with the man in an upper floor unit before he fell. The balcony is located on the fourth floor of the building.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.