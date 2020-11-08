A 21-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting near Trinity Bellwoods Park Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Queen Street West and Niagara Street, just east of the park, shortly before 5:30 p.m. after several reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Insp. Stacey Davis said a group of people was walking along Queen Street when gunfire erupted.

"That group dispersed, and our victim ran northbound on Manning (Avenue)," she said.

That was where emergency crews found him, Davis said. The man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis said the victim is now in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a Black male, five-foot-eight with a slim build, fled on foot, she said. His face was covered with a bandana, and he was wearing a black vest.

Police said he has a black handgun.

Davis noted that officers recovered three shell casings on the scene.

When asked if the victim or the group was targeted, Davis said, "I can't actually say that for certain because our victim was walking in a group of individuals."

"Whether or not the shooter was shooting at the whole entire group or if our victim was actually targeted, I don't know that."

Davis described the incident as "disturbing" because there were many people in the area at the time.

"Fortunately, there is only one victim, unlike yesterday," Davis said.

"There were hundreds of people that were out walking around. There are still people walking around so clearly, it's a community safety issue. It's a policing issue."

She is appealing for the group members or other witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Manning Avenue is closed from Robinson Street to Queen Street West.