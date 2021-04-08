Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in North York last year that left a man dead.

On Sept. 24, shortly after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive area, west of Jane Street, for a shooting.

Police said four suspects arrived in a four-door silver sedan and entered a building in the area.

Three of the suspects then discharged their firearms in the direction of a group of people who were playing dominoes at the time, police said.

The suspects then fled the area in their vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In November, a 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police identified another suspect as Elijah Simpson Sweeney of Toronto. He is described as six-foot-tall and weighs 245 pounds.

He is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder. Police said Sweeney is also facing a charge of fail to comply recognizance.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).