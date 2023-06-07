Halton police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old Toronto woman in connection with an alleged "grandparent scam" fraud in Burlington last month.

On May 25, police were made aware of a scam in progress at an undisclosed Burlington residence.

The suspect attended the residence in order to collect $9,500 from a grandfather for the “alleged and fabricated bail of his grandchild.”

“This is a theme often used by fraudsters throughout the GTA,” police said in a press release.

“In this occurrence, the caller identified as an RCMP officer and advised the intended victim to withdraw money from his bank and not to tell his wife or bank the reason for the withdrawal.”

Jada Witter-Watts, of Etobicoke, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 in connection with the alleged scam.

We've made an arrest in relation to a Grandparent Scam Fraud operating in Burlington.

Halton police say this type of fraud is an ongoing trend in the region, and are warning residents to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited calls about loved ones in distress.

Police say that perpetrators will falsely identify themselves, either as a loved one or as a police officer or other participant within the criminal justice system such as a lawyer or bailiff, falsely claiming that a loved one is in custody.

“They request a larger sum of money to have the supposed loved one released from custody, or to pay for associated bills/fines accrued as a result of the alleged incident. The funds requested can be in the form of a direct cash payment, bank transfers, various gift cards, and digital currency,” police said in the release.

“While the scam is ongoing, and the payments are being made, the perpetrators will on occasion use the threat of a fictitious “gag order” to prevent the victim from discussing the matter with anyone else.”

Police shared the following tips to protect residents from falling victim to these types of scams:

“Attempt to verify the caller’s identity – do not volunteer any information, and further ask very specific probing questions about the caller.

Request to call back the initial caller – then independently find the number of the police service (or other purported agency in question) and call them directly to clarify the situation. If unsure, call your local police service and ask them for assistance.

Attempt to directly call the loved one in question and clarify the matter with them.

Remember - fraudsters will count on your good will to act quickly and help a loved one. Take your time and use above noted tips to protect yourself.”

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this or any other grandparent scam, or anyone who may have also been victimized to contact the Halton Regional Fraud Unit - Intake Office at 905-825-4777 ext. 8741, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.