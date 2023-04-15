A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue.

Toronto police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots just after 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds in a laneway. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Munawar Warsama of Toronto.

The suspect or suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark sedan.

Investigators are on scene. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.