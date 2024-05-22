A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s downtown core.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Isabella streets, near Bloor Street.

Police said a man was found at the back of a building in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital via emergency run. Police said they believe the shooting occurred outside.

No information has been released on possible suspects but police said they were last seen fleeing the area on foot.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”