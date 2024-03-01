A 27-year-old is facing charges after a woman was shot several times in the face with a pellet gun in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, an incident that police say appears to have been a “random” attack.

At around 11:30 a.m., police said a 76-year-old woman was going for her daily stroll along Hupfield Trail, near McLevin Avenue and Neilson Road, when she was approached by a suspect from behind.

According to police, the suspect shot the woman in the hand and face with a pellet gun. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently resting at home, police said.

“Thankfully she’ll recover from them, but quite obviously, she’s very traumatized, and is actually concerned to walk back on the street again,” Insp. Michael Williams told reporters Friday.

Police said they arrested Umer Saad, of Toronto, on Thursday night in connection with the incident, adding he surrendered himself ”peacefully.” Williams said Saad lived nearby the incident.

“We had a lot of cooperation from our community members who provided us with CCTV footage, doorbell cams, and we were able to track this person and locate them,” Williams said.

Saad is facing charges for assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, disguise with intent and breach of condition sentence order. Police could not confirm what he was in breach of, but said it was court-imposed.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“We know that was traumatizing for this woman but also traumatizing for anybody that lived in the neighbourhood,” Williams said. “No one wanted to walk out to their car, go get groceries, go for a walk in the neighbourhood. So I think it’s a very positive thing that we’ve apprehended this person quickly and can provide a little support to the community as well.”

Police believe the incident is isolated, but urge the community to come forward if they believe they have been in contact with anyone in the area who was potentially threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).