A 27-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a man was stabbed in Brampton last weekend.

On Jan. 15, at around 1 p.m., Peel police responded to a stabbing at a residential building in the area of Laurelcrest and Queen streets.

Police said the victim and suspect, who are not known to each other, were in a common area before the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and left the building.

A man in his 50s was found with a stab wound in his neck, according to Peel paramedics.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since stabilized and is now in non-life threatening condition, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they had located and arrested the suspect at a nearby residence in Brampton.

Thain Bennett, of Hamilton, has been charged with attempted murder and subsequently had his statutory release revoked.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).