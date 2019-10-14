

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, early Monday morning.

Police responded to calls about gunshots at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to a townhouse complex that belongs to Toronto Community Housing.

A 28-year-old male victim was located on scene suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, 20 casings were recovered from the scene and they believe there are multiple shooters. It is also believed that the suspects fled in a single motor vehicle.

Det. Rob North said that police believe the victim was walking to a home in the area when he was confronted by a group of individuals. No physical altercations were made, but the group begins to shoot at him, North said.

“It happened in a matter of minutes.”

The victim is not known to police and also has no gang affiliation. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Officers have been going door-to-door to collect information, and to canvas for witnesses.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to come forward.