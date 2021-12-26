A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times at a townhouse complex north of the Stockyards District in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to an address on Humber Boulevard, near Alliance Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports that a man had been shot.

Police said the victim was subsequently located in a townhouse unit with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to revive him, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Duty Inspector Mike Williams told CP24 that police are currently looking for at least two suspects.

“What I can tell you so far about what our officers have found is that two males apparently dressed in dark clothing and with masks on, ski masks, entered a townhouse here and that's when this altercation took place and lead to this this young man's death,” Williams told CP24 at the scene.

He said the suspects fled the area on foot and that the shooting appears to have been targeted.

“It seems like these two people had a very deliberate course of action that they seem to have wanted to follow,” Williams said.

He added that police do not believe there's any concern for public safety at the moment and that there is “a very, very strong police presence” in the neighbourhood as police investigate and seek to reassure the community.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the suspect or the shooting.

“What we're looking for is if anyone has information on maybe where they came from before this took place and where they went afterwards,” Williams said. “If there's maybe a vehicle involved or if they continued on foot? We're looking for anyone in the community that can help us piece that together and find out exactly what happened tonight.”

Williams called it “very concerning” that Toronto police have been called to three homicides involving guns over the past four nights.

“It's very concerning to us as the police, the city in general, and all these communities that have been impacted by this,” he said. “So again, we understand that this does have an impact on everyone that lives in the community and we are doing our best. I know this neighborhood has neighborhood officers that work here and I'm sure they'll be here over the next few days working with the community to try and piece together what happened.”

Police are asking anyone with information, particularly anyone with surveillance footage, to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.