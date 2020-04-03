If Ontario continues to take strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, provincial epidemiologists predict that the number of deaths in Ontario could be reduced to between 3,000 and 15,000 over the two-year lifespan of the virus.

The province released its COVID-19 projections to the public on Friday to give residents a better idea of what Ontario may face in the coming months and years.

According to the province’s modelling, if Ontario had failed to take any measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the province may have seen as many as 100,000 deaths over the course of two years.

“How this outbreak unfolds is in the hands of the public, in effect in all of our hands,” Dr. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, said at Friday’s news conference, adding that the numbers are changing constantly and the projections will be adjusted accordingly.

“We can change the outcome of the province by staying at home and physically distancing ourselves from others.”

Donnelly said that during a “bad year,” the seasonal flu typically results in about 1,500 deaths.

He said the 15,000 figure is “entirely logical and comprehensible” given that COVID-19 is a completely new virus and there is currently no vaccine.