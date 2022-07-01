Three people are dead, and two others are seriously injured, including a child, in a collision in Brock Township Friday morning.

Durham Regional Police tweeted just before noon that they were responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles in the area of Regional Road 23 and Thorah Concession Road 4.

Police later confirmed that a woman and two men in one vehicle were killed in the crash.

Another woman and a child in a second vehicle suffered serious injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.