3 dead, 2 others seriously injured in collision in Brock Township
Police are on the scene of a fatal collision in Brock Township.
Share:
Published Friday, July 1, 2022 5:46PM EDT
Three people are dead, and two others are seriously injured, including a child, in a collision in Brock Township Friday morning.
Durham Regional Police tweeted just before noon that they were responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles in the area of Regional Road 23 and Thorah Concession Road 4.
Police later confirmed that a woman and two men in one vehicle were killed in the crash.
Another woman and a child in a second vehicle suffered serious injuries, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.