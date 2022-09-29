Three teenage boys have been arrested following three alleged pharmacy robberies in Toronto’s west-end on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to two robbery calls for pharmacies in the Rogers Road and Silverthorn Avenue area just before 4 p.m. and a subsequent robbery call at a pharmacy in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West area at around 4:45 p.m.

In all three robberies, it is alleged that the suspects stopped at the pharmacy in a stolen vehicle and entered concealing their identities with “hoodies, masks and gloves,” police say.

They then allegedly rushed behind the counter, making demands for cash and narcotics, while one boy punched an employee in the face.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle with cash and narcotics, according to police.

Officers later located the stolen vehicle and took the three boys into custody with the help of the Toronto Police Dog Services.

Police say that during the arrest, a knife was seized from one of the suspects, along with the stolen cash and narcotics.

Two 15-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy are charged with numerous offenses including robbery and forcible confinement.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were all scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.