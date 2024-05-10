Three people are in hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Bridle Path Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews received a call for a collision near Post Road and Bayview Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the incident that injured a pedestrian and a driver.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in life-threatening condition, a second person in serious condition and a third individual with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.