3 people in hospital, including man in life-threatening condition, after collision in Bridle Path
Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Bridle Path on Friday, May 10, 2024.
Published Friday, May 10, 2024 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2024 6:41PM EDT
Three people are in hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Bridle Path Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency crews received a call for a collision near Post Road and Bayview Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the incident that injured a pedestrian and a driver.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in life-threatening condition, a second person in serious condition and a third individual with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.