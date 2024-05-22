Collision results in closure of Toronto-bound lanes of Burlington Skyway
A collision on the Toronto-bound Burlington Skyway shut down all lanes of the highway Wednesday May 22, 2024.
A collision on the Toronto-bound lanes of the Burlington Skyway resulted in a lengthy closure on Wednesday.
The closure was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Images from the scene showed a fiery collision in the Toronto-bound lanes of the busy highway.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
There was no immediate word on possible injuries.