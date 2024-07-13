3 people in life-threatening condition following crash near Cannington: OPP
OPP in this undated file image.
Published Saturday, July 13, 2024 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2024 10:32AM EDT
Three people have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash that happened on Highway 12 near Cannginton Saturday morning.
The Ontario Provincial Police said three people are in life-threatening condition due to the collision and one person is suffering minor injuries.
The highway is closed in both directions between Highway 48 and Thorah Concession Road 2 until further notice.
While the cause of the crash is unkown, the OPP said that there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the collision.
Collision:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 13, 2024
-Time of call 6:30 am
-Hwy 12 north of Hwy 48 #Brocktownship #WhitbyOPP
-3 people in serious life threatening condition
-1 person minor injuries
-Transport vs SUV
-Heavy fog in the area at the time of collision
-Highway 12 is closed at Hwy 48 to Thorah Con 2… pic.twitter.com/fFIeQNNWA3