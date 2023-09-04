3 people injured after alteraction in Toronto's east end
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Monday, September 4, 2023 1:40PM EDT
Three people have been injured after an altercation in Toronto’s east end.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Queen and Ontario streets, near Sherbourne Street.
Police say there were reports there was an altercation between a group of people and someone was stabbed with an edged weapon.
Paramedics confirmed that one person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while another was transported with minor injuries.
A third victim was assessed at the scene.
Few details have been released about the incident, but police say one person is in custody.