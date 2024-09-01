One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision on a highway in Georgina on Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on Highway 48 between Old Homestead and Ellisview roads.

One driver was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries, police say. Three others were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The highway is expected to be closed in both directions from Old Homestead to Ellisview roads for several hours.