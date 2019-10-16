

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say more than 300 charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking and organized crime investigation that spanned across the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec, York Regional Police confirmed Wednesday.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Convalesce,” was launched in October 2018 after police say two female victims of human trafficking contacted police for help.

Police say further investigation led officers to identify several suspects believed to be involved in a “large, multi-provincial human trafficking ring.” The ring, police allege, was run by members of organized crime, who were also accused of weapons offences, fraud, and drug trafficking.

On Oct. 10, arrest and search warrants were executed at more than 30 locations in the GTA and in Quebec and 31 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Over the course of the investigation, police say, officers identified 12 victims and discovered that more than 30 women were involved in the human trafficking ring.

According to police, the majority of the women were originally from Quebec but had been shuffled around Ontario and across Canada.

“Despite enduring violent assaults, sexual assaults, torture and other degrading circumstances, many victims are too fearful to come forward and often deny the events completely. Officers will be continuing the work to assist these victims and connect them with support,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The investigation was conducted in partnership with various other police agencies, including Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Quebec Integrated Human Trafficking Task Force.