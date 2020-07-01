CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
33-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Oakville
Halton police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Oakville. (David Ritchie)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:30PM EDT
A 33-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Oakville Wednesday afternoon.
Halton police say they were called to Trafalgar Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way at around 2:13 p.m. for a collision.
According to the initial police investigation, a motorcyclist was travelling south on Trafalgar Road when he lost control and left the roadway.
The victim was taken to a Hamilton hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating,
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.