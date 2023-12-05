A man who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton last week had abandoned a stolen vehicle that had run out of gas in the moments leading up to the incident, police say.

The collision took place at around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway just south of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Police previously said that the man had exited a vehicle and was believed to have been crossing the median when he was struck. The man, a 35-year-old from Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Hamilton police said that investigators have since determined that the pedestrian had stolen the vehicle from Kitchener earlier in the evening and abandoned it on the highway after it ran out of gas.

Police say that the driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the collision.