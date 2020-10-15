Toronto police say a cutting-edge piece of DNA analysis technology not yet used in Canada led them to solve a 36-year-old cold case involving the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl north of Toronto.

On Oct. 3, 1984, Christine Jessop went missing from her home in Queensville, Ont. in York Region, just west of Highway 404.

“She was described as a girl who loved life – family, schools and sports,” Toronto Police Chief Jim Ramer said Thursday.

Jessop’s body was found with multiple stab wounds on New Year’s Eve 1984, in Sunderland, Ont.

There was evidence she was sexually assaulted prior to her death.

Guy Paul Morin, Jessop’s neighbour, was tried twice, convicted and ultimately exonerated for Jessop’s murder, spending two years in confinement between 1986 and 1995.

A semen sample collected from Jessop’s underwear, which investigators were only able to test years later due to advances in forensic technology, did not match Morin’s DNA.

His release sparked a lengthy inquiry into police techniques during the original homicide investigation and the case remains one of the most widely-known examples of wrongful conviction in Canada.

The Ontario government eventually paid Morin $1 million in compensation for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

That same semen sample was eventually analyzed again in the past year, using a form of DNA analysis used by American law enforcement officials but not yet available to labs in Canada.

While it did not give an immediate match to anyone linked to the case, Ramer said officers from the Toronto police cold case squad asked the Americans to run the DNA through an emerging mode of analysis known as genetic genealogy, which develops a whole family tree of individuals, rather than a single match.

Staff Supt. Peter Code said the semen sample created links with two “families,” and within both of those, they identified a man who came up in the original investigation in 1984 as being known by the Jessop family.

That man was Calvin Hoover, who was 28 at the time of Jessop’s death.

“If he were alive today, the TPS would arrest Calvin Hoover for the death of Christine Jessop,” Ramer said of Hoover, who died sometime in 2015.

Police definitively made the match on Oct. 9.

Investigators have informed Christine Jessop’s mother, Janet, as well as Morin.

“Our investigators met with Christine’s mother this morning, and continue to be with her at this moment,” Ramer said.

Ramer said that a review of the original case files from the 1984 investigation found that Hoover’s name did come up as a person of interest.

“He and his wife had a neighbour-acquaintance relationship with family,” Ramer said. “He may have worked with Jessop’s father.”

He was never considered a suspect during the original investigation.

Hoover had a dated criminal record but both Ramer and Code said it had nothing to do with the Jessop case.

His death in 2015 did not involve foul play but police did not elaborate.

He would have been 58 or 59 at the time of his death.

Code said that the successful identification of Hoover involved more than just the DNA test.

The sample generated dozens of names across two families, and investigators had to spend a considerable amount of time working through each name.

“Investigators work downward through the (family) tree to generate persons of interest,” Code said.

Ontario’s Centre for Forensic Sciences also happened to have a blood sample from Hoover, solidifying the connection between his DNA and the sample from Jessop through a positive match.

Even though he is long gone, Ramer said they are interested in what Hoover did between 1984 and his death, appealing to anyone who knew him to come forward.

“We’d quite frankly like to know what he was doing,” Ramer said.