

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in critical condition and three others were injured following a pedestrian-involved collision downtown.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred near Bay and College streets at around 3 p.m.

One adult was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while two other adult patients were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A child was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Paramedics confirm that three of those injured in the collision were pedestrians, including the child.

The driver of one of the vehicles is also among the injured.

The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.