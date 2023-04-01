Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a theft at a grocery store and the assault of a loss prevention officer in the east end last Thursday.

Police said the suspects entered a grocery store in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues, and two of them began filling a shopping cart with several items.

A loss prevention officer took notice of the suspects, and when they walked past the cash register without allegedly paying, the officer approached them.

Police said one of the suspects indicated to the officer that he had a firearm. However, that did not stop the officer from grabbing two bags of groceries from the two suspects before they fled the store.

Shortly after, a third suspect allegedly assaulted the officer prior to fleeing the store with a fourth suspect.

On Saturday, police released photos of the four people being sought. The first is described as a male in his early 30s, between six-foot and six-foot-two, with a mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo on the front, black sweatpants and white headphones.

The second suspect is a man who is 27 or 28 years old, stands five-foot-nine to five-foot-10, weighs 170 pounds, with a short hair. Police said he was last seen donning a navy blue jacket, track pants, white shoes and a blue baseball hat. He was also riding a black scooter.

The third suspect is a man between five-foot-six and five-foot-10 and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue baseball hat and was riding an electric scooter with a light on the front.

The last suspect is a woman between 25 and 35 years old, five-foot-six, with long brown hair. She was wearing a white or grey “Nike” jacket and black pants and was riding a black scooter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.