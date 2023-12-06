42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 427. (MTO)
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2023 7:35PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2023 8:31PM EST
A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan Wednesday evening.
The collision happened on the northbound lanes of the highway just after 6 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 for the investigation.