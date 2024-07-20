Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

The collision happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said four people became trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by their two squad crews.

A total of five people were transported to the hospital, TFS said. According to Toronto police, the individuals sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.