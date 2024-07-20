5 people taken to hospital after collision on Highway 400
Published Saturday, July 20, 2024 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2024 3:00PM EDT
Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.
The collision happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said four people became trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by their two squad crews.
A total of five people were transported to the hospital, TFS said. According to Toronto police, the individuals sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.