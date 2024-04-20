5 to hospital, including 1 child in Etobicoke crash: police
An officer on scene of a collision in Etobicoke that sent five, including one child, to hospital on April 20, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Published Saturday, April 20, 2024 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2024 6:51AM EDT
Five people have been transported to hospital following a collision that happened early Saturday morning in Etobicoke.
Police say that they received the call for a collision at the Highway 27 and Belfield road intersection at 3:45 a.m. There, five people, including one child, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads are closed in all directions, however are expected to re-open early Saturday morning.
Police say that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 20, 2024
27 Hwy and Belfield Road, @tps23Div
3:43am
- 5 vehicles involved
- 5 people were transported to hospital via ambulance
- Roads closed in all directions
- All injuries are now non-life threatening#GO843290
^CdK