Five people have been transported to hospital following a collision that happened early Saturday morning in Etobicoke.

Police say that they received the call for a collision at the Highway 27 and Belfield road intersection at 3:45 a.m. There, five people, including one child, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads are closed in all directions, however are expected to re-open early Saturday morning.

Police say that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.