Five youths, some as young as 14 and 15 years old, are facing charges in connection with a carjacking investigation in Markham.

Police say they initially responded to a call for a collision near 16th Avenue and Markham Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Once on scene, York Regional Police 9YRP) say that officers learned that a group of suspects operating a white Audi SUV intentionally collided with a grey Toyota RAV4 in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

The five occupants of the Audi fled on foot but were caught a short time later “due to the fast response of officers in the area,” YRP said in a news release.

Investigators said that the suspects range in age from 14 to 16 and were wearing masks at the time of their arrest. An imitation firearm was also recovered, they said.

All of the accused have been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose. Three of the suspects are also facing additional charges for failure to comply with a release order.

The accused cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.