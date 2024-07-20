Multiple people are injured after a car collided into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, the collision happened in the Black Creek Drive, Highway 400 N and Jane Street area at 7:45 a.m.

TFS crews responded for a vehicle collision on Hwy 400*NB south of Hwy 401. Two Squad (heavy rescue) crews and their support extricated four trapped persons from one vehicle. A total of *five persons have been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics. @OPP_HSD on scene. ^dc pic.twitter.com/ZA7tWlMbfA — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) July 20, 2024

A post to X by Toronto Police states that four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle, and five people were taken to hospital.

The Jane St ramp northbound onto Highway 400 is closed at this time, and police are advising drivers to consider alternative routes.

Ontario’s Highway Safety Division is on scene.