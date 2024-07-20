Multiple people are injured after a car collided into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, the collision happened in the Black Creek Drive, Highway 400 N and Jane Street area at 7:45 a.m.

A post to X by Toronto Police states that four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle, and five people were taken to hospital.

Collision

The Jane St ramp northbound onto Highway 400 is closed at this time, and police are advising drivers to consider alternative routes. 

Ontario’s Highway Safety Division is on scene. 