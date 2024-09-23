

The Canadian Press





Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among dozens of people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.

A department of health spokesperson says public health is working with the organizers of the PEI International Shellfish Festival in Charlottetown to determine the source of the illness.

About 50 people have so far reported symptoms after attending the festival, and the province has created a website for attendees to report if they have recently experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps or fever.

Anyone who is actively experiencing symptoms is encouraged to send an email to the chief public health office.

Organizers of the shellfish festival say in an email that they contacted the Chief Public Health Office immediately after learning about people getting ill, and that they continue to work closely with the office.

The organizers emphasize that the cause of the illness is still under investigation and remains unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.