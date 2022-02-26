Peel police have charged a 54-year-old man after allegedly attempting to get a teenage girl into his vehicle in Brampton earlier this month.

The incident happened on February 14, just after 7:30 a.m., in the Chinguacousy and Mayfield roads area.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking to her school bus pick-up location when a man in an SUV approached her and allegedly asked her if she wanted to get into his vehicle for a ride.

The man has been identified as Brampton resident Suresh Ratnani. Police have charged him with criminal harassment and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police believe there may be more victims and are appealing to them to contact investigators.

The vehicle involved was a 2013 navy blue Land Rover Freelander. “It is important to note that the location of this particular incident may or may not be the only area this has occurred in,” police said.

Anyone with information is being urged to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).