A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with two historical sexual assaults in Georgina.

York Regional Police said their investigation began in October when two female victims came forward to report information regarding the alleged incidents.

Police did not reveal when the sexual assaults occurred but said the suspect lived in East Gwillimbury and Georgina when the incidents took place.

As a result, they arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Wallace of Coldwater, last week. Wallace has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference – person under 14.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of Wallace and urged any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

They are asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS at www.1800222tips.com.