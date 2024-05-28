Ontario Provincial Police say the occupants of a stolen pickup truck involved in a collision on Highway 400 north of Toronto on Tuesday morning stole the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist following the crash.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, south of Lloydtown- Aurora Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

Police said two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck were involved in the crash, which led to “extensive guardrail damage.”

Collision Hwy 400 N/B, south of Lloydtown-Aurora Rd causing significant traffic backup. Two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck collided causing extensive guardrail damage. Two lanes will be closed for several hours. The suspects then stole another vehicle from scene. ^TD pic.twitter.com/QjW0447w8K — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 28, 2024

According to police, a Good Samaritan saw the collision and stopped to render assistance. Police said the occupants of the stolen pickup truck, a man and woman, proceeded to steal the Good Samaritan’s car and flee the scene.

Police said they have not yet located that car, identified as a grey Honda Fit.

Two lanes of the highway will be shut down for a few more hours for clean up, police added.