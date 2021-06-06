Six people were taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bovaird Drive East and Great Lakes Drive, east of Highway 410, just before 2 p.m.

Peel police say two vehicles collided, and a pedestrian was also struck.

A total of six people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, police say.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash is unknown.