Six high schools in Mississauga and Brampton that have been a target of threats will see an increase in police presence as the investigation continues into the online posts.

Peel Regional Police provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the social media threats that were first reported to them last week.

"We understand how concerning this is to school staff, to students, their families and the community as a whole. Peel Regional Police continue to investigate into this matter and we want to reassure those who are affected that their safety is paramount and is our priority," Const. Donna Carlson said at a news conference.

Carlson added that police continue to work with Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) on security plans that are being implemented.

In addition to the visible police officers around the schools, the two school boards have also committed to enhancing on-site security at the impacted schools, Carlson said.

"These steps are being applied and put in place to make sure the safety and security of the school staff, students and community members within our community," she said.

Police have said that they are conducting an "active investigation" into social media threats warning of a plan to attend the schools on Friday "intending to 'shoot them up.'"

The schools that have received the threat are Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

"We want to take a moment to reassure the community that we're continuing with our investigation into the online threats and that we are working diligently to ascertain the validity and the source of these threats," Carlson said.

When asked which social media platform the threats originated, she said she could not confirm that information.

As for the investigation, Carlson said it is very "in-depth."

"I don't know the exact process. But there are a lot of different bureaus that are involved -- our tech crimes, our cybersecurity," she said.

"The intricacies are large, so it takes a valid amount of time in order to ascertain what the source is and if these are actually valid threats that have been made."

Enhanced security

In a letter to all students and parents, DPCDSB said several enhanced security measures will be implemented in four schools on Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution.

They include private security officers on site; police presence on site; controlled access to and from the school buildings; increased administrator visibility within the hallways throughout the day; and encouraging students to bring their lunch on those days to minimize the need to exit and re-enter the school.

“We are in ongoing contact with Peel Regional Police who continue to investigate the threat, its origins and validity,” the board wrote.

“We also ask that you, our parents, and guardians, speak with your children. Let them know that if they notice any suspicious or threatening behaviour, or if they have any knowledge of the specific threat, to report it immediately to a teacher, to a member of the administration team, or directly to police or Crime Stoppers. Together, we can work to keep our students safe so they can focus on learning.”