Police have laid a murder charge after a 60-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained during an assault last month in Toronto’s east end.

According to investigators, an argument occurred between two individuals just after midnight on Jan. 23 in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues, near Pape Avenue.

At some point, the victim was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries, police say.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the victim, who has been identified as Toronto resident Martin Gerrard, was rushed to hospital.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police say Gerrard succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Feb. 18.

A suspect identified as 35-year-old Deanna Charrion has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

The charge has not been tested in court.