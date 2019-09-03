

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The 60-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured after a collision in Burlington on Monday has died, Halton police say.

Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. on Plains Road and Cedarwood Place for reports of a crash involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

Halton police said preliminary information suggests that a 46-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot SUV attempted to turn left from eastbound Plains Road East to Cedarwood Place in the path of a motorcycle travelling west.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a Hamilton hospital.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening due to head injuries he sustained.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.