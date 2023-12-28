65-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Little Portugal
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share:
Published Thursday, December 28, 2023 7:48PM EST
A 65-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Little Portugal neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called for a collision near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West shortly after 7 p.m.
The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.