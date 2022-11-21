Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrest seven individuals on drug trafficking related charges and seized over $50,000 in illegal substances following a “lengthy” investigation in the City of the Kawartha Lakes (CKL), the OPP announced in a press release on Monday.

The investigation took place over a two-month period and was spearheaded by members of the CKL Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Bracebridge CSCU, in response to several overdoses in Kawartha Lakes, specifically Fenelon Falls.

“Investigators seized quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, crystal methamphetamine, Percocet pills and Canadian [currency], all with a total estimated street value of over $56, 000,” the OPP said in the release.

Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill. ^ln



For more info regarding the dangers of fentanyl use click here: https://t.co/C0hl152ncw — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 21, 2022

Five of the seven individuals who were arrested are residents of Fenelon Falls, while one is from Lindsay and another is from Pickering. The suspects range from ages 21 to 47.

Police say three individuals are still wanted in connection with the investigation.

The OPP is asking the public for any information which may assist officers in locating Sheldon Burry, 22, of Bracebridge, Shimon James, 28, of Brampton and Jamie Boundy, 34, of Fenelon Falls.

“Trafficking in opioids, such as fentanyl, is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill,” the OPP said in the release.

“As a law enforcement organization, the OPP's role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who traffic, import and produce illegal drugs.”

The OPP is asking anyone with information to call the CKL OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CKL/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).