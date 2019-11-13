79-yer-old woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga.
A 79-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway, around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel police said the woman was struck while she was crossing the road.
She was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Two northbound lanes of Hurontario Street is closed for investigation.