An 83-year-old man was killed when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Monday night.

Peel police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Dundas Street East and Neilco Court, east of Dixie Road, just before 8:30 p.m. after an eastbound vehicle hit a pedestrian.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man without vital signs and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Const. Jennifer Dagg said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our Major Collisions Bureau and our Forensic Identification Services will be processing the scene,” Dagg said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“It is still early on in the investigation to determine if there are any charges to be laid,” Dagg said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.