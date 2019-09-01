9-year-old child critically injured after car crashed into tree in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 4:33PM EDT
A nine-year-old child is in hospital in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Balmoral Drive and Appleby Drive.
Peel police said the driver allegedly lost control and collided with a large tree.
The side of the vehicle where the child was sitting reportedly took the brunt of the impact, police said.
Peel paramedics said the child has been taken to a trauma centre with severe, potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver, who police said was not impaired, did not appear to sustain any injuries.
Balmoral Drive is closed between Appleby Drive and Cloverdale Drive.