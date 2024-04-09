A bunch of people dressed up as the sun in Niagara Falls and broke a Guinness record
The City of Niagara Falls, and Niagara Falls Tourism, earned a Guinness World Record during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (City of Niagara Falls Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12:02PM EDT
If you're wondering whether there is a Guinness World Record for "largest gathering of people dressed as the sun", the answer is, yes, and it now belongs to Niagara Falls, Ont.
The same day as a solar eclipse crossed through Niagara Falls, the city says 309 people clad in red ponchos with yellow suns hanging over their chests gathered on a boat against the backdrop of the iconic falls and in the presence of an official adjudicator to set the new mark.
A spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed the city as the new record-holder.
In a news release, the city says it took the title from Beijing-headquartered China Life Insurance Company Limited, which achieved the record with 287 participants in 2020.
Niagara is no stranger to Guinness World Records.
The "fastest marathon flipping a pancake" belongs to a U.S. man who crossed the Casino Niagara International Marathon finish line in Canada, and a waterpark there holds the record for "most people howling simultaneously".
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.